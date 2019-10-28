Cows still roaming

ARGENTA, Ill. (WCIA)– People are still looking for cows that were roaming the interstate Sunday. It happened in the afternoon on Interstate 72 around mile marker 150. A semi-trailer hauling cattle overturned. There were about 40 to 50 cows on the interstate and 60 to 70 were still in the overturned trailer. Fire departments and several people from the community were able to round up most of them, but the Argenta fire chief says they’re still looking for about 3 more on the lose. The fire chief says the driver of the semi trailer was not hurt.
He says there were several people who helped get the cows off the interstate including Bloch Farms, D and D Farms, Riley Farms, Cerro Gordo, Cisco, and Hickory Point Fire Departments, the University of Illinois, and several people from the community.