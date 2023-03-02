CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – All eyes were on the Fighting Illini Thursday night as they went up against the Wolverines, until a different rivalry captured fans’ attention from the stands.

Whether you’re team DJ TAT or team “Cowboy Hat Kid,” you have to admit they both know how to get a crowd excited for basketball. So, WCIA crews caught up with them before the game to hear how they prepared for their big night.

“I brag about it to my family,” Tommy Rouse said. “I’m like, how does it feel to have a famous kid in your family?”

12-year-old Tommy Rouse isn’t just an Illini fan. He’s also the Cowboy Hat Kid. We asked if he had a message for his rival, DJ TAT.

“You’re going down,” Rouse said.

“I got new dance moves tonight and he’s going to feel my wrath. You hear that Cowboy Hat Kid? I’m coming for you,” Terrence “TAT” Taylor, the official team DJ, responded.

A full crowd watched as the two showed off their best moves at the last home game of the season, bringing an end to what Illini Athletics called “the biggest rivalry of college basketball.” Cowboy Hat Kid came out on top – becoming the reigning State Farm Center dance battle champion. But, he started as a fan just cheering for his favorite team.

“It just happened during one of the games and it’s just grown out of control, frankly,” Tommy’s father, Patrick Rouse, said.

Tommy Rouse says he dances because he loves to do it. But after taking over the big screen during the past few games – he now has his own fans.

“I kind-of just feel like his handler right now during the middle of basketball season. Everywhere we go, it’s Orange Cowboy Hat Kid,” Patrick Rouse said.

“When I walked past the Orange Krush I got about ten pictures,” Tommy Rouse said.

But he said not everyone is so impressed. We asked what Rouse’s friends at school have to say about his newfound fame.

“They don’t really acknowledge it,” he responded.

Patrick Rouse describes his son as “a passionate kid who loves Illinois basketball,” and said the dance battles are just something that added to an already fun season.

“He’s had this personality since he was a little baby so it’s not surprising to his mom and I,” Patrick Rouse said.

You might be wondering how long it took to choreograph the winning dance. Tommy Rouse said it all came together in one day. His moves are inspired by his “brother, cousins and video games.”