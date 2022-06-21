CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — With Pfizer and Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccines now approved for children aged six months to four years, the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District will be hosting its first vaccine clinics for that age range this week.

The clinics will be held this Thursday and Friday at the CUPHD building (201 West Kenyon Road) between 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. Appointments will be required due to a limited availability of vaccines.

Pfizer’s vaccine series for children ages six months to four years consists of three shots – two to be administered three weeks apart and the third administered two months later. The dosage for this vaccine is just one-tenth that of an adult Pfizer vaccine. Moderna’s vaccine series for this age range consists of only two shots, also three weeks apart, and is just one-quarter the dosage of an adult Moderna vaccine.

The CDC is recommending that everyone six months and older be vaccinated against COVID-19.