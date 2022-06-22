CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — A pair of COVID-19 testing sites will be closing down at the end of this month.

SHIELD Illinois has been providing saliva-based COVID-19 testing at Danville Area Community College and Parkland College in Champaign, but those testing centers are closing on June 24 and 30, respectively.

“It simply corresponds to state funding,” said OSF Media Relations Coordinator Tim Ditman. “State funding was in play to fund these sites and help run these sites and that funding is now coming to an end. That’s essentially what it boils down to.”

Ditman is confident that other options in the community will be able to handle the testing local that remains while the pandemic continues. As of June 12, SHIELD Illinois has conducted more than 77,000 tests.