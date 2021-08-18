Covid testing site sees increase in people

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — There was a long line of people waiting to get tested for Covid at Marketplace Mall. Earlier this year, the site shortened its hours. Now, health officials are seeing a jump in how many cars are pulling up.

Some of the employees at the testing center said about a month ago their numbers shot up from around 100 a day to now 300-400 people a day. The employees said they’ve also seen even more people being tested in the last two weeks. They said lately the highest number they have seen is above 400.

When the pandemic first began over a year ago, they were seeing 600 people a day. Several people we spoke to getting tested said they’re vaccinated and doing this as a precaution.

“You never know. You walk around with symptoms. You could think its one thing and then it could very well be Covid and then everybody else is sick, so I’m just making sure and covering my bases,” Salomon Medina said.

“We just got back from a trip to Hawaii, family vacation. We’re just getting a test to make sure we are coming back into the community safe today,” Steve Nesbit said.

Nesbit went on to say he also has a young child who can’t get vaccinated, so he wants to take precautions to keep him healthy.

The testing center is open Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. It is a drive up, nasal swab test.