COVID testing at Parkland could be key to help combat Delta variant

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — New COVID testing at Parkland College could be key if the Delta variant keeps spreading.

We told you yesterday anyone can get tested on the campus starting tomorrow.

The free tests will be available on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

“It’s just one more measure besides hyping vaccinations and really pushing to get everyone vaccinated that we can do to help those who either may not be vaccinated or who may have contracted even with being vaccinated,” said Michael Trame, the vice president for student services as Parkland College.

You can find the testing site in the M-4 parking lot tent.

It will be open as long as it’s needed.