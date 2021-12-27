CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The state-run COVID test side on the northeast side of Market Place Mall in Champaign is expanding hours as part of a broader effort to combat the virus amid holiday gatherings.
Democratic Governor J.B. Pritzker on Monday unveiled the plan which beefs up testing and vaccine distribution. In Champaign, starting January 3, the test site at Market Place Mall will be open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Right now, the hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday. The state had set those reduced hours to meet a reduced demand, but circumstances have changed.
COVID test site to expand hours
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The state-run COVID test side on the northeast side of Market Place Mall in Champaign is expanding hours as part of a broader effort to combat the virus amid holiday gatherings.