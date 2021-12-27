COVID test site to expand hours

People wait inside vehicles at a drive-through COVID-19 testing site at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida on December 10, 2020. – The United States on registered more than 3,000 deaths from Covid-19 in 24 hours, according to the Johns Hopkins University tally — the highest daily toll since April. (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA / AFP) (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images)

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The state-run COVID test side on the northeast side of Market Place Mall in Champaign is expanding hours as part of a broader effort to combat the virus amid holiday gatherings.



Democratic Governor J.B. Pritzker on Monday unveiled the plan which beefs up testing and vaccine distribution. In Champaign, starting January 3, the test site at Market Place Mall will be open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Right now, the hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday. The state had set those reduced hours to meet a reduced demand, but circumstances have changed.