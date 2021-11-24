Covid survivor grateful to be out of hospital and with family this holiday

SIDNEY, Ill. (WCIA) — While everyone is getting ready for the thanksgiving holiday. People are extra thankful looking back at where they were last year.

Jill Dable was in the ICU around this time last year and she had to stay in the hospital for about 28 days. She says she’s grateful to be back and performing with her band and spending time with family during the holidays.

“I always say I’m happy to be alive and I truly am,” Dable said. “I know that prayer helped and that’s why I’m here and I’m very glad that I can celebrate Thanksgiving.”

She says she’s not feeling 100% still, but she’s happy to be out of the hospital.