COVID cases in India rise, UIUC student reflects on connections there

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — India is getting more COVID cases every day, more than any other nation in the world.

We talked to one UIUC PhD student who is from India and has family there.

Ananya Tiwari says she calls home twice a day to talk to friends and relatives.

She’s also lost a close friend because of COVID and says she is heartbroken.

“Huge feeling of guilt that you’re here and you’re safe but there are people who you know very well who are no longer and people around them are suffering and what it is that you can do,” said Ananya Tiwari.

Tiwari says she hasn’t been home for a year and a half but hopes that she will be able to see her loved ones soon.