COVID-19 vaccines arrive in Illinois

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Shipments of the COVID-19 vaccine arrived in Illinois on Monday.

Getting it there was the first step. Now the question is: Who will get the first doses?

It will go to frontline workers first. But it is not as easy as vaccinating all of them right away. These first shipments are coming in limited amounts. So doses will be divided among those workers based on things like what department they work in and their age.

“We asked employees on Friday to sign up to receive the vaccine, to opt into it,” said Patty Peterson, Sarah Bush Lincoln communications. And of the almost 2,700 people working for Sarah Bush Lincoln, nearly 800 have already said they are interested. But first the shipment will only include 475 doses.

“Those employees that have direct patient care in high-risk areas will be among the first to receive the vaccine,” said Peterson. “For instance, if somebody works in critical care, and they are directly caring for that patient with COVID-19, they would be higher on the list than someone who might be a clerical support person in that department.”

Numbers are still being finalized for some areas. For example, HSHS St. John’s in Springfield will act as a distribution center for the vaccine. But they do not know yet how much they will get. Though some of it will be going to Macon County. Likely including their Decatur location.

“We have an operational plan in place to immediately start vaccinating people, not just in our hospital, but in the counties we support, as the regional hospital coordinating center,” said EJ Kuiper, HSHS Illinois president & CEO.

They are also being careful to keep an eye on those who get it, for side effects. “This is all going to be administered in a monitored setting. We will be observing the colleagues for a certain period of time after they receive the vaccine. We also have emergency medicine available should anyone have an adverse reaction,” said Dr. Gurpreet Mander, HSHS Illinois chief physician executive.

The same goes for Sarah Bush Lincoln, where they are being careful not to give it to everyone in one department at the same time.

“We want everyone to be healthy, and if somebody has body aches or a headache, we don’t want the whole unit to have those kids of side effects at the same time.”

We do know that this first shipment is limited. So in the meantime health officials remind us to be careful. “Just protect yourself, so that you can be well enough to take the vaccine when it’s your turn,” urged Peterson.

We have heard about the extremely cold temperature some of those vaccines have to be stored at. The doses headed to Sarah Bush Lincoln on the other hand, they will already be thawed. But that means they will expire after five days.