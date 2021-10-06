COVID-19 vaccine booster and who is eligible

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) – Right now, Pfizer is the only company to get the go-ahead to distribute the COVID-19 booster shot. Even then, only certain people can get it.

If you originally got the Johnson and Johnson or the Moderna vaccine, you have to wait.

Brian Laird is the pharmacy operations manager for OSF medical. He got his booster Wednesday.

He said Johnson and Johnson is looking for FDA authorization on its booster shot. He said we could also hear more about Moderna’s booster soon.

“We just have to wait a little bit longer. They’re studying Moderna to see what’s the right dose, what’s the right duration as far as time between the first series and a booster shot if one is needed,” he said,

If you are eligible, you get your booster shot right now, and if you want, you can get your flu shot at the same time.

Most pharmacies are providing booster shots. You can find more vaccine locations here.

There is a list of people eligible to get the booster. You can find that list here.

