COVID-19 vaccine and flu shot; health officials recommend you get both

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – As the days get shorter and colder, we get closer to flu season. Health officials said right now is a great time to get your flu shot.

As COVID-19 continues to spread across the country. Doctors said the best way to keep you and your loved one safe is to get vaccinated

They said it’s safe to get the flu shot and COVID-19 vaccine.

They said not only is it safe, but it’s encouraged. The CDC said the same thing. They also said you can get both at the same time, but they suggest you get them in opposite arms to reduce soreness.

Michelle Antonacci is the Clinical Services Director for Christie Clinic. She said getting the vaccine will help protect you and your loved ones, and keep hospital rates down.

“It’s really important for our community health, and as we go back to those hospitalizations everybody can do their part in trying to keep those down, and vaccinations are a really good way to do their part. Not only for yourself, but for the community,” she said.

Christie Clinic is providing drive-through flu vaccines. The first one is this Saturday morning starting at 7.

Carle Health is also kicking off its community flu vaccine clinic. They start September 21st throughout central Illinois.

Antonacci said last year we didn’t have many flu cases because we were taking precautions with COVID-19, but this year we could see a spike in cases.