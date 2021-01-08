COVID-19 vaccinations continue around central Illinois

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Health departments across central Illinois are administering COVID-19 vaccines as people become eligible for them.

Currently, healthcare workers are getting their vaccines, according to CDC recommendations. After that 1A phase is complete, then health departments can move on to others like those over 75 years old and non-healthcare essential frontline workers.

In Coles County, their hospital and non-hospital healthcare workers are getting their vaccines right now. “Coles County Health Department will announce when IDPH allows all local health departments to move into Phase 1B,” said Health Department Administrator Diana Stenger.

Officials with the Logan County Department of Public Health said they have already had two clinics for those eligible under 1A. There are two more clinics scheduled and they are expecting to wrap up Phase 1A next week and move on to vaccinating teachers the following week.

In Livingston County, their health department is continuing to make progress on their Phase 1A vaccinations. “It is unknown how long Livingston County will remain in Phase 1A as it depends on the quantity and frequency of vaccine deliveries, as well as the number of eligible individuals who choose to be vaccinated when it is available to them.” Any healthcare worker, caregiver or clergy member working in the county, but not affiliated with a hospital system is asked to call the health department at (815) 844-7174, ext. 216.

In Macon County, officials are working on scheduling. “When the state approves us to go into Phase 1B (frontline essential workers and residents age 65 and over), we will vaccinate people eligible in that phase based on vaccine availability. Clinics will be announced by us and partners as they are scheduled/confirmed,” said Administrator Brandi Binkley.

Officials in Vermilion County say residents there could see a lag. “We were among the last counties to receive their initial shipments of vaccine (Dec. 30), and are still vaccinating our healthcare workers through next week for sure, and possibly into the following week,” explained Administrator Doug Toole. He said people who are part of Phase 1B will likely be able to get a vaccine in the next two or three weeks, depending on the demand for the vaccine from their healthcare workers.

David Remmert with the DeWitt-Piatt Bi-County Health Department says they are awaiting more information from the state. “IDPH has told us that we aren’t to move forward with 1B groups until they have told us. We believe it will be a few weeks before we move to these groups,” he explained