MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Changes are coming to COVID-19 testing in Macon County.

Crossing Healthcare is transitioning testing from its drive-thru location on North Water Street to its main clinic. That is on East Central Avenue.

The walk-in testing starts Wednesday. The hours are 8 a.m. – 7 p.m., Monday-Friday and 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. on Saturday.