Covid-19 Testing for Students Returning to University of Illinois

Champaign-Urbana, Ill. (WCIA) —

After a long winter break, students are returning back to the University of Illinois, but with some restrictions in place.

Classes haven’t even started yet, but University of Illinois students have to pass two tests before they have full access to campus.

They must have two negative Covid tests three days apart.



Classes start on Monday, January 25th, but each class will be returning on different days throughout the next two weeks for testing.



Senior Associate Chancellor, Mike DeLorenzo, says the university has even created a team to notify students if they get a positive result.



“They will receive a text within 30 minutes of their positive notification, telling them what to do,” DeLorenzo said.



A protocol is also in place for students who are exposed to the virus.



“Basically the student has to stay in quarantine, that has been exposed, stay in quarantine for seven days now and then receive a negative test on their seventh day,” DeLorenzo said.



During the testing period, students are asked not to leave their residence except for essential reasons.



“Just about everybody has cooperated. They understand the community nature of this. That we’re all in this together,” DeLorenzo said.



The tests are saliva based tests created and administered on campus. The university administered more than one million tests last year.

Punishment is in place for students who do not follow the rules.