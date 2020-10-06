COVID-19 testing at county fairgrounds to end; other testing options available

LOGAN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Logan County Department of Public Health reported three new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.

In a news release, health officials stated the new patients included two symptomatic people in their 40s and 30s and an asymptomatic teenager. All three individuals are isolating at home.

As of Tuesday, there is a total of 490 COVID-19 cases in Logan, including three deaths. Of those total cases, 42 are currently active.

There have been 14,576 COVID-19 tests administered in Logan County. Of those tests, 14,086 have come back negative.

Officials said COVID-19 testing at the Logan County fairgrounds will end on Thursday. Testing can be done, by appointment, on various days throughout the week. In October, those days include:

October 13 9 – 10 a.m. October 14 2 – 3 p.m. October 15 9 – 10 a.m. October 19 1 – 2 p.m. October 20 9 – 10 a.m. October 21 2 – 3 p.m. October 22 9 – 10 a.m. October 26 2 – 3 p.m. October 27 9 – 10 a.m. October 28 9 – 10 a.m. October 29 9 – 10 a.m.

Those who wish to make an appointment for testing is asked to call Kara Davis at (217) 735-2317, ext. 237. Officials said return times on tests could be longer as they are overnighting them to labs.

Additionally, health department officials said CVS in Lincoln is also conducting testing. Anyone 12 years old and older can get tested. However, minors under 16 must have an adult present.

You must have your insurance card and proof of identity with you, as well as a test confirmation email or text, according to health department officials. For more information on COVID-19 testing through CVS and to register, click here.