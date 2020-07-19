COVID-19 test protocol changes at mall

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — COVID-19 testing at Market Place mall is making some changes. They will no longer allow you to test yourself. Testing currently includes a nasal swab.

The Illinois department of public health runs the site.

But, the Champaign Urbana Public Health District says they want to bring self-testing back because it makes things efficient .

Champaign resident Colin DeCair , who was recently tested, says the process is already fast.

“30 minutes most every time I been here, it’s just a nice quick non-invasive test, then you’re on your way good to go you know within 48 hours you know whether or not you’re safe.”

State health officials are putting contractors in place and shifting the National Guard to new assignments this month.