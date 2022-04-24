MAHOMET, Ill. (WCIA) – As many people feel like things are getting back to normal, others are dealing with permanent change.

Covid-19 was the third leading cause of death last year, according to the CDC. Only heart disease and cancer took more lives than the virus in 2021.

Countless families have lost loved ones. One woman said losing her parents was one of the worst things someone could go through. Another said she’s missed her husband every day since he died from Covid.

“Unless they had a family member pass away or have been really sick with Covid they just have no idea what it’s what it’s like,” Marilyn Dalton said.

Dalton’s husband died from Covid-19-related complications in December. He contracted the virus a couple weeks before, and was later placed on a ventilator.

“He started getting fluid around his heart; his lungs were filling up. His kidneys started failing,” she said.

She said she hardly got to speak with him before he died. Talking caused his oxygen levels to drop. But, they exchanged a few texts while he was in the hospital.

“I think he texted, ‘oh, do you remember today’s our anniversary?’ And I’m like, ‘well, yeah…'”

His name was Don. She said he loved to play the guitar and sing in a country band. He was 74.

“He was good to us, sometimes a little whiny. Jennifer [her daughter]… she goes ‘I miss Don.’ She goes, ‘do you miss him?’ I go, ‘yeah, I even miss his whining a little bit,'” she said.

He’s one of the hundreds of thousands of Americans who’ve died from Covid-19-related complications. But, he was also a husband and step-father.

His step-daughter, Jennifer, said he’s “always in the heart.”

Dalton said in his last days, he regretted not getting vaccinated. She wants people to know that Covid-19 isn’t “a joke.”

“He did ask the doctors to get vaccinated. They said, ‘no, not when you have Covid.’ He’s like, ‘I wish I’d done what you and Jenny had done. I wish I’d done what Christina wanted me to do.'”

She said everybody is free to make their own choices. But, unless Covid takes a loved one from them, they won’t understand her experience.

Covid-19 was also a leading cause of death in 2020. The CDC said the overall adjusted death rate increased by almost 1% between 2020 and 2021.