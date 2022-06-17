CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – The Covid-19 transmission risk level has been reduced from “high” to “medium” in Champaign County. But the Public Health District said people should still take precautions against the virus; Champaign County hit high levels twice last month.

CUPHD Deputy Administrator and Epidemiologist Awais Vaid said just last week, the risk of transmission was high in Champaign County because there were several new hospitalizations for Covid-19, but there haven’t been as many this week – and that’s what tipped the scale back to medium.

The other two factors that determine risk are the case rate and percent of available ICU beds. Holiday gatherings can raise that risk level, but with Juneteenth and Father’s Day celebrations coming up, we may not see a change right away.

“We may not see an immediate effect from the holiday right now, because hospitalizations always take a while once people start testing positive, but we could see that effect in the upcoming weeks if people have not kept their guard up,” Vaid said.

He said hopefully, a more comprehensive vaccine will be developed in the coming months to better prevent the spread. But until then, we may see the risk level continue to rise and fall.

He said people can help keep transmission low by getting up to date on their vaccines and boosters. At a medium risk level, elderly and immunocompromised people are also advised to wear masks indoors.

McLean and Sangamon counties remain at a high risk.