COVID-19 ‘outbreak’ leads district to cancel in-person activities

MAHOMET, Ill. (WCIA) — An outbreak of COVID-19 in Mahomet has led to the cancellation of in-person activities within the Mahomet-Seymour school district.

At least three students within the district have tested positive for the coronavirus, superintendent Lindsey Hall said Tuesday, adding that the outbreak is tied to a “private, non-school-sanctioned event” that happened off-campus.

A press release from the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District issued later today identified the event as an “unofficial prom” held at someone’s home on June 13.

Health officials say 10 cases of COVID-19 have been tied to the event; Hall said in a district press release issued later today that the district “does not know the number of COVID-19 cases involving our students.”

In the meantime, in-person athletic training, as well as driver’s education classes, have been canceled at the high school.

In an email to parents, Hall called the move one made “out of an abundance of caution.”

A specific date for either activity to resume has not yet been set; in the email, Hall said the suspensions were “until further notice.”

CUPHD is still investigating the outbreak. People who attended the event are urged to contact the health department’s COVID-19 hotline at 217-239-7877 or email coronavirus@c-uphd.org.