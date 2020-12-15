COVID-19 outbreak hits correctional center

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — More than 130 inmates and staff at the Danville Correctional Center currently have COVID-19.

As of the Illinois Department of Corrections’ latest update around 5:00 p.m. Monday, 97 inmates and 39 staff members have COVID-19.

In a statement, the Illinois Department of Corrections told WCIA, “the facility activated its incident command center and is utilizing FEMA’s National Incident Management System to set and achieve aggressive objectives each day.”

Beginning Wednesday, December 16, all staff and inmates at the correctional center will be tested roughly every three days until no new cases emerge for 14 consecutive days. The IDOC has set its frequency of tests based upon the positivity rate in Vermilion County, which currently stands at 13.1%.

Janice Johnson said she’s been calling the facility and IDOC for nearly two weeks after speaking with her son about the outbreak. She finally got a response Monday morning.

“As a mother, if he tells me something is wrong, and if I could do something, I’m going to do it,” Johnson said. “Yes, he is in prison, but he is still my son and I still care about his well-being.”

Raymond Wills was admitted to the Danville Correctional Center in September with a six-year sentence for aggravated robbery. His projected parole date isn’t until September 2022. Last week, he told Johnson he tested positive for COVID-19.

The news terrified Johnson, who said Wills is prone to blood clotting in his lungs and has a liver disease.

The Danville Correctional Center has been placed on medical quarantine, with facility and state leadership working to determine how to offer safely offer services including medical care, mental health care, phone access, meals and showers. Johnson said while showers are still being offered, her son told her other inmates are coughing in them and he’s scared to use them.

She urged other parents with children in the IDOC system to stay in communication with their wardens.

“Check on your children,” Johnson said. “That to me tells the prison warden, the administration, that you care about your kids.”

WCIA asked Vermilion County Health Director Douglas Toole about concerns of community spread occurring when staffers at the correctional center return home after work.

“We find that when people are out in the community, at their jobs, wherever it is, that it’s a good opportunity to pick up the virus,” Toole said. “I think most workplaces in the county have been affected by COVID-19 at this point.”

The IDOC has provided PPE to staff across the state and distributes KN-95 masks weekly to all men and women in custody. The state also monitors inventory levels of hand sanitizer, antibacterial soap and cleaning supplies at each facility.

IDOC Medical master inventory 12/13/2020

Johnson said she wants to make sure it’s not just about procedure, though, but about protecting everyone, whether they’re innocent or guilty of a crime.

“Do what you’re supposed to do, because they are human beings,” she said. “And everyone should get care, medical care, because it’s killing people left and right.”

All correctional facilities in Illinois have been under Administrative Quarantine with no in-person visits allowed since March.

Across the state, 1,272 inmates and 464 staff currently have COVID-19.