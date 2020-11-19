COVID-19 outbreak at Schnucks store

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Schnucks confirmed a COVID-19 outbreak at its location off Mattis Avenue.
Corporate said it moves quickly to identify infected people and close contacts. It hires a third-party vendor to disinfect stores when necessary.
WCIA contacted Schnucks media relations team for details and got this response:
Like many other businesses in Champaign, Schnucks has been impacted by the rising number of positive COVID-19 cases. Out of respect for the privacy of our teammates, we are unable to confirm specific numbers for specific stores.Paul Simon, Schnucks – Media Relations