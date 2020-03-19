COVID-19 death toll in Illinois rises to 4

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Illinois’ death toll from COVID-19 has risen to four people, Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced Thursday during a daily press briefing.

That includes the death of a 71-year-old Florida woman who fell ill while visiting the Springfield area, which Sangamon County health officials announced earlier in the day.

The other deaths come from Will and Cook counties: A man who died in Will County was in his 50’s and a woman in Cook County was in her 80’s, officials said.

“Unfortunately we do anticipate additional deaths,” Illinois Department of Public Health director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said, adding that the number of cases is also expected to rise as the state increases its testing.

Ezike said there are now 422 cases of COVID-19 across 22 counties, meaning 134 new cases have been counted since the state’s last update.

Five additional counties are included in the newest reporting of cases, including Jackson, Kankakee, LaSalle, Washington, and Williamson counties.

She urged residents to stay home and “break the spread” of the virus, adding that it was an “equal opportunity virus” that can affect anyone regardless of age.

Pritzker said during the briefing that he is looking into further restrictions for residents, although essential services, like those of grocery stores and gas stations, will remain open across the state.