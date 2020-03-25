COVID-19 count in Illinois up to 1,865 cases, 19 deaths

CHICAGO, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois Department of Public Health officials say the state’s total cases of COVID-19 are up to 1,865 — up 330 from Tuesday — and three additional people have died, bringing the state’s total deaths from the virus up to 19.

Three additional counties are also reporting cases: Douglas, Marshall, and Morgan have been added to the 35 total counties in the state who have confirmed cases of coronavirus.

A Kane County man in his 90s, a Cook County man in his 60s and a Will County woman in her 50s are among the deaths officials reported Wednesday.

Additionally, two correctional officers and one man incarcerated at Stateville Correctional Center have tested positive as well as a contractual worker at Sheridan Correctional Center. The two Stateville correctional officers are recovering at home and the individual who is incarcerated is isolated and recovering in the hospital. Those who have been identified as being potentially exposed are being quarantined and the facility is on a 14-day lockdown.

After consulting with IDPH, the Department of Corrections determined staff and men incarcerated at the Sheridan facility were at low to medium risk for potential exposure. The facility also was placed on a 14-day lockdown.

