COVID-19 concerns prompt Special Olympics cancellations, modifications

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Some Special Olympic events have been cancelled over COVID-19 concerns.

Special Olympics Illinois made the announcement yesterday that Fall Games, State Unified Soccer, State Flag Football, State Bowling and State Floor Hockey Championship events for 2020 have all been cancelled.

“As we indicated in late June of this year, we are constantly reviewing information from the CDC, the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH), Governor JB Pritzker, and Special Olympics Inc. to determine participation protocols for the athletes, volunteers, coaches, and families that participate in SOILL events,” officials wrote in the announcement. “As always, we are evaluating and discussing the information on a daily basis and continually re-assessing what future events may or may not look like.”

Already, the State Tennis Championships and Outdoor Sports Festival had been cancelled for the same reasons, officials noted.

Still, some regional events are expected to carry on — some in person, some switched to virtual.

Among those events:

Golf competition and golf skills

Soccer skills

Virtual sports

Bocce

Softball skills

Tennis competition and tennis skills

The move comes days after Pritzker announced state restrictions on youth and adult recreational sports, saying multiple outbreaks of COVID-19 had been traced to youth sporting events.