COVID-19 changing some court procedures

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Concerns about the spread of COVID-19 amongst court participants have resulted in some trials being postponed, new protocols on devices in court, as well as minimizing the number of people called for jury selection in some courts across the area.

In Sangamon County, two trials have been postponed due to virus concerns, Judge John Madonia said, although one, a murder trial, is still slated to proceed as-scheduled on Monday. For jury members required to participate, Madonia said the court has attempted to reduce the number of potential jurors called into the building at one time.

“Instead of calling a larger number in the morning, we’ve tried to minimize that by calling them in stages,” he said. “We are discussing doing a pre-screening of the jurors as they arrive to potentially be automatically disqualified without the need to have them exposed to other jurors. It is a deep concern of ours (and) we are addressing it as best we can.”

Champaign County Circuit Clerk Katie Blakeman said no permanent procedural changes are in place yet, but discussions are being had that involve “all stakeholders from the courthouse.”

“We should have more information in the coming days,” she said, adding that any decisions about moving court proceedings — similar to what happened in Sangamon county — are up to Judge Tom Difanis.

Champaign doesn’t have any court proceedings that require jurors next week, Blakeman said.

In Coles County, security staff put out a notice for court visitors saying that “unnecessary items” — like cell phones — need to be left in the car. That’s a change from the court’s usual procedures, which typically allowed those devices to be brought inside the building and stored by security in a drawer. The change is tied directly to coronavirus concerns, officials said.

Shig Yasunaga, the clerk of the federal courts in the area, said that Chief Judge Sara Darrow “has convened a task force to look at these issues.”

“This group will meet immediately and further direction will be forthcoming,” he said.