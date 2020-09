CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Two Labor Day traditions have had to be canceled because of COVID-19.

The Urbana and Westville Labor Day Parades have been postponed. The thousands of dollars that were donated in Urbana will now go to the United Way of Champaign County.

The Westville Lions Club said in July the Westville Labor Day Celebration would be postponed until Labor Day 2021. The Westville American Legion will have a parade of decorated golf carts that will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday.