COVID-19 cases prompt county board to declare disaster

VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — County officials authorized Thursday a proclamation of a disaster in their county, following the confirmation of multiple COVID-19 cases this week.

A press release from Vermilion County Board Chairman Larry Baughn, Jr. stated it was necessary and appropriate to make additional resources available for their county to ensure “that the effects of COVID-19 are mitigated and minimized,” and to ensure the safety and security of their residents.

The proclamation will also activate Vermilion County’s emergency operations plan through declaring that a disaster exists within the county, the release stated. The declaration will assist their residents, the release continued, through the coordination of the Vermilion County Emergency Management Agency along with federal, state, municipal and other county resources and response activities.

Those activities and resources will be apart of “an effort to prevent and reduce further damage and hazards, protect the health and safety of persons, protect property and provide emergency response.”

The release stated the proclamation was effective Thursday and would last for 30 days.

The Vermilion County Health Department (VCHD) announced the third and fourth COVID-19 case had been confirmed in the county Thursday. Public health officials said Thursday afternoon they were just beginning to interview those two new patients.

The second case of COVID-19 in Vermilion County was reported by the VCHD on Wednesday, and the first was reported on Tuesday. Both were individuals in their 20’s. The first person confirmed to have the virus was reported as hospitalized in Champaign County at the time.