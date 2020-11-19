COVID-19 cases at Schnucks store

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A spokesperson for Champaign Public Health confirmed there are COVID-19 cases at the Schnucks in Champaign on Mattis Avenue.

Corporate Schnucks officials said they moved quickly to identify infected people and close contacts. They hired a third-party vendor to disinfect stores when necessary.

WCIA contacted Schnucks media relations team for details and got this response:

Like many other businesses in Champaign, Schnucks has been impacted by the rising number of positive COVID-19 cases. Out of respect for the privacy of our teammates, we are unable to confirm specific numbers for specific stores.

Paul Simon, Schnucks – Media Relations

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story