COVID-19 cases at Schnucks store

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A spokesperson for Champaign Public Health confirmed there are COVID-19 cases at the Schnucks in Champaign on Mattis Avenue.
Corporate Schnucks officials said they moved quickly to identify infected people and close contacts. They hired a third-party vendor to disinfect stores when necessary.
WCIA contacted Schnucks media relations team for details and got this response:
Like many other businesses in Champaign, Schnucks has been impacted by the rising number of positive COVID-19 cases. Out of respect for the privacy of our teammates, we are unable to confirm specific numbers for specific stores.Paul Simon, Schnucks – Media Relations