COVID-19 bumps up energy assistance program start date

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The coronavirus pandemic has pushed up the starting date for a Champaign County energy assistance program.

Normally, the Champaign County Regional Planning Commission’s Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program kicks off in the fall. This year, “the large number of people who have their power disconnected or are facing disconnection in August” has prompted RPC officials to begin the program on July 27, communications and public affairs coordinator Maurey Williamson said in an email.

There will be no priority groups or priority enrollment periods this year. Instead, all “households in need of energy assistance, especially those with disconnection notices, high past-due balances, and the general population that has been most likely affected by wage fluctuations due to COVID-19 are encouraged to apply,” according to an RPC press release.

The program is open to all households that me up to 200 percent of the federal poverty guidelines.

Walk-in appointments will be available on a first-come, first-served basis from July 27-31.

Those appointments will take place in the gymnasium at the Brookens Administrative Center (1776 E. Washington Street, Urbana).

Online scheduling for LIHEAP appointments will also be available for Champaign County residents

beginning Monday, July 27, with those appointments beginning on August 3.

The best way to initiate the LIHEAP process is to schedule an appointment online at www.ccrpc.org/liheap.

Individuals can also call 217-384-1226 to schedule an appointment, or if they have any questions about the application process.

All appointments will take place in the Brookens Gym and not at the RPC’s offices.

