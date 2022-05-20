CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign-Urbana Public Health District (CUPHD), in partnership with Carle Health, OSF HealthCare, Christie Clinic, Promise Healthcare and the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, continues to provide COVID-19 initial vaccination doses, boosters and Pfizer pediatric vaccinations and boosters.

On Thursday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) gave final approval supporting ACIP’s (Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices) decision to provide Pfizer booster shots for children ages 5 to 11.

Eligibility to receive the booster requires it to be at least five months after the child’s second dose of the initial series. For additional first and second booster shot information, click HERE.

Champaign-Urbana Public Health District – 201 W. Kenyon Road, Champaign

Booster shot registration for those ages 5 to 11, click HERE

May 23 – June 3, 2022 (excluding May 30 th )

) 8:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Promise Healthcare – 819 Bloomington Road, Champaign

To schedule an appointment, please call (217) 356-1558.

Carle Health

Appointments will be available at primary care and pediatric offices and made available soon, check Carle.org for more information.

OSF HealthCare

Appointments will be available at all of the primary care offices and can be scheduled HERE .

. Appointments can be made by phone as well: 217-337-3865 (Urbana) 217-337-2995 (Champaign) 217-560-6300 (Savoy)



Christie Clinic

Parents and guardians of Christie Clinic pediatric patients ages 5 – 11 are encouraged to send a MyChristie patient portal message to their provider to arrange for a booster appointment

To register for a MyChristie account, click HERE

Pharmacies

Click HERE for available appointments at local pharmacies.

Additional information on COVID-19 vaccinations can be found HERE.