Courts adopt emergency procedures

ILLINOIS, (WCIA) — The federal court system in Central Illinois announced Friday that it would be adopting emergency measures in order to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

Federal criminal and civil trials in Peoria, Springfield, Urbana and Rockford that were scheduled prior to April 3 are being pushed back to a later date, which will be decided by the presiding judge. Civil hearings are being moved to tele- or videoconference only.

Criminal proceedings, in many aspects, are going to rely on video conferencing. Initial appearances in court will be “conducted by video conference”; sentencing hearings scheduled before April 3 will be pushed back to a later date, according to a memorandum signed by Chief United States District Judge Sara Darrow.

In-person criminal hearings must be proceeded by a written motion “no less than three days prior to the scheduled hearing” and, among other criteria, must include “why the ends of justice outweigh the interests of the parties and public in a speedy trial.”

Champaign County court officials also issued their own precautionary measures Friday.

Per that guidance, people who come to court “exhibiting symptoms associated with the COVID-19 coronavirus will be required to wear protective masks before entering the building and for the duration of their visit to the courthouse.”

People who are coughing or sneezing that refuse to wear a mask “will not be allowed in the building.”

Officials said they are asking the public to limit their visits to the courthouse by using online resources when possible; tours and educational events have been cancelled accordingly.

Wedding services will continue as normal — and although officials have requested that only the couple being married attend, “up to 10 guests will be permitted to attend if precautionary measures are taken.” Adult and juvenile probation, as well as detention, will remain open.

Courthouse employees have been directed to stay home if they experience “any symptoms associated with acute respiratory illness, the cold or flu, or who have a fever.”

“Any employees who have cared for sick children or visited medical facilities will consult with their supervisors before returning for work,” the guidance states. “Medical documentation may be required before employees can return to work.”