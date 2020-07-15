Courthouse provides translators new equipment

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Translators will work with new equipment that will help them maintain social distancing.

Spanish translator Meiby Huddleston is relieved to be working with new headsets with microphones that can transmit over to the client’s headset.

“In my case, it’s one of those situations where I have to be next to them,” she says. “So, that was something I personally was very concerned about, not only for myself, but if I get sick and transmit it to somebody else.”

Huddleston will also start wearing a clear face mask so that in addition to hearing her, clients can also watch her speak.

“We make sure that justice is for everyone,” she says. “We are here to make it easier for everyone, for everyone else, make it easy for the judge, make it easy for the state’s attorney or any other attorneys.

There are roughly 10 interpreters who work at the courthouse, covering Spanish, French, Cantonese, Mandarin and more. An interpreter also works to aid people who are deaf.