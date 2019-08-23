Inmate shot after deputy was stabbed

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Police are at the Vermilion County Courthouse this morning.

There is a report of a gunshot victim.

Emergency personnel are on scene.

The Courthouse went on lockdown just after 10 a.m.

Witnesses say police shot the inmate after the prisoner stabbed a deputy.

The Sheriff Office says the inmate was in a holding cell on the first floor of the courthouse.

He stabbed a deputy several times in the face.

The inmate was then shot.

The deputy was taken to the hospital.

No word on the condition of the inmate who was shot.