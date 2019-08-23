Inmate shot after deputy was stabbed

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Police are at the Vermilion County Courthouse this morning.
There is a report of a gunshot victim.
Emergency personnel are on scene.
The Courthouse went on lockdown just after 10 a.m.
Witnesses say police shot the inmate after the prisoner stabbed a deputy.
The Sheriff Office says the inmate was in a holding cell on the first floor of the courthouse.
He stabbed a deputy several times in the face.
The inmate was then shot.
The deputy was taken to the hospital.
No word on the condition of the inmate who was shot.