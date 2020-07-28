Courthouse Covid-19 safety concerns

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)- A viewer came to us today about concerns at the champaign county courthouse.

Brittany Lane was there for a traffic violation. She was waiting for the judge to call her up the person before she was escorted out. He told the judge he had covid in the past and was feeling sick.



“I asked did you just say he had coronavirus they said yes, and that’s when I walked out the courtroom, and then I was threatened they would arrest me that if I didn’t come back in and so I stood at the door to listen and then they just gave me another court date.”



County officials stress if you feel sick, don’t come to court.

If you want to take a look at the covid protocols the courtroom currently has in place. you can head to their website.