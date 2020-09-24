Courthouse COVID-19 announcement coincides with first day of early voting

CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — An employee in the Christian County Clerk’s Office has tested positive for COVID-19, marking the second positive coronavirus cases in the courthouse to-date.

The newest announcement of positive test results at the courthouse coincided with the first day of early voting in Illinois.

Despite that, the county’s Emergency Management Agency says that initial contact tracing results by the Christian County Health Department indicate that people who were recently in the office for business purposes “would more than likely not meet the exposure guidelines of less than six feet for more than fifteen minutes.”

The courthouse will remain open as a site for early voting in the county.

Voting booths and related materials will be “wiped down after each use.” Masks are required for courthouse entry and hand sanitizer will be available. Additional COVID-19 measures for disinfection are ongoing in the meantime.

The only office to close in the courthouse will be the circuit clerk’s office, which was previously closed due to a previously-announced positive case of coronavirus.

Questions and concerns are to be directed to the Clerk and Recorder’s Office at 217-824-4966.