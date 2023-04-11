DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The former owners of the Collins Tower have won their appeal of the judge’s order that declared it abandoned.

The City of Danville took ownership of the building last year with plans to tear it down. The city said it was too expensive to repair.

However, Chris and Jeri Collins saw potential in the century-old tower and challenged whether there was a legal basis for the court to declare it abandoned or for the city to receive the deed.

On April 10, 2023, the appellate court ruled in favor of the Collins’.

The City of Danville responded to this decision on its social media. They confirmed that the court reversed the circuit court decision regarding the abandonment of Bresee Tower that awarded ownership of the building to the City of Danville. The appellate court ruled that the City’s claim against C.A. Collins Enterprises, LLC does not meet the requirements of state statutes for abandonment.

The city said that effective immediately, C.A. Collins Enterprises, LLC has regained ownership of the building.

However, the City of Danville also said that it intends to continue pressing demolition claims due to the unsafe condition of the structure and ongoing ordinance violations that are not in alignment with the City’s maintenance code.