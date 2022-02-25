BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Grim details emerged from a Friday bond hearing for a Bloomington mom accused of concealing the death of her missing seven-month-old daughter.

Court documents from Assistant State’s Attorney Brad Rigdon revealed on Feb. 15, Kimberlee Burton had a jail video visit with a female family member.

Burton told the family member that Zaraz V. Walker, her infant daughter, died after falling asleep between her legs two weeks prior. Burton then told the family member that she concealed the death because she, “didn’t want to deal with nobody.”

She also revealed she buried Walker in a cemetery near her home.

Rigdon said Burton made similar statements in another video visit with a different female family member.

Multiple state agencies conducted a search in the cemetery and surrounding area and found no human remains, nor any other evidence of the infant.

Walker has not been seen since late January. Agencies were also unable to locate a death certificate or other records documenting the infant’s condition.

Walker is still missing and is presumed dead at this time, Rigdon said.

As previously reported, police arrested Burton at a Walmart following a report of retail theft. At that time, her five-year-old and six-year-old were left at home.

After her arrest, Rigdon said the children called their father, saying that “Mom is gone.” He sent their grandmother, who was in Chicago at the time, to Bloomington to pick up the kids.

During the pick-up, the grandmother noted the state of the home. She said the door was unlocked, and the house was both dirty and cold.

She also noticed the two children were the only ones in the home, and both were hungry and not wearing underwear.

Rigdon said it appeared the children had been left alone for hours.

While Bloomington police were able to locate three of the children, Walker was not there.

Burton had told police that she has no children, and Rigdon had concerns that she may have mental health issues.

Her bond has been at $250,000 and her next court appearance is March 10.