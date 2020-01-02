Court orders woman be re-evaluated for trial

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Officials are trying to determine if a woman arrested for attacking several U of I officers is fit to stand trial.

In November, police said Treva Murray would not leave the Family Video store in Urbana. She eventually became violent and started throwing merchandise at the officers. Three of them were hurt as they handcuffed her.

At the hearing this week, the court ordered the Illinois Department of Human Services to file a report on if Murray is fit to stand trial. She will be re-evaluated in March.