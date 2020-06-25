Court order issued for recount of 2018 sheriff’s race

MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A court order was issued Thursday for a full manual recount of the 2018 Macon County Sheriff’s race.

In that race, Tony “Chubby” Brown beat Jim Root by one vote. A recount was supposed to take place earlier, but circumstances surrounding COVID-19 caused the recount to be postponed.

The order said the recount, under the supervision of the Macon County Clerk, will be conducted on all of the ballots cast for the race. The count will be done “in accordance with the Election Code of Illinois, the terms of this Agreed Order, and any Executive Orders and/or public health directives in effect at the time the recount takes place.” The manual recount will start on Tuesday, July 7 and will continue each business day afterwards until it is done, “unless otherwise jointly agreed to by Petitioner Root and by Respondent Brown.”

