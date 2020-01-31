Court funding reform shorts police training fund

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Less than one year after a law aimed at reducing court costs — especially for low-income individuals — took effect, law enforcement leaders across the state say they’re facing the consequences of reduced funding in the state’s Traffic and Criminal Conviction Surcharge Fund.

The Criminal and Traffic Assessment Act of 2018 went into effect last July — and with it came an expansion of a waiver program for court costs, meaning that if an individual earns up to 400 percent of the federal poverty level, they can qualify for financial relief.

And there’s been enough financial relief granted in the past six months that state law enforcement officials are now describing that fund as “depleted” and unable to provide the necessary bankroll for police training courses across the state.

Some money from the TACCSF fund goes to the Illinois Law Enforcement Training and Standards Board, which via 14 “Mobile Training Units” offers training classes for police.

Some of the training is state-mandated; topics range from crime scene investigations to mental health training to domestic violence.

Right now, the ILETSB has been able to make second-quarter payments to its MTUs — but it’s unclear whether that will continue throughout the rest of the year: the fund is down $2.4 million from last year’s total, ILETSB executive director Brent Fischer said.

“We’re not seeing enough money come in where we can make third-quarter returns,” Fischer said. “We’re seeing them cancel classes.”

In Southern Illinois, classes are cancelled through March, according to Southwestern Illinois Law Enforcement Commission director David Hayes.

In Urbana, where MTU 12 is based, four such classes have already been canceled. Costs to run the classes range from $800 for a day-long class to $18,000 for a 40-hour course.

“We are still holding some classes because we have some classes that are grant-funded through Homeland Security,” said MTU 12 training coordinator Kevin Koontz. “So courses we can continue holding are those courses. Officers will get some of their training and (state) mandates met through those courses, (but) courses like the crisis intervention training, mental health awareness training — some of those are going to have to be cut due to costs.”

There’s not much else police can do, Koontz said, other than “get creative trying to find some other avenues.”

“If it doesn’t change it’s going to be a problem because the reason that the funding is lacking is because the legislation changed a few years ago — and if they don’t fix that, this is going to be an issue,” he said.

State Senator Chapin Rose-R was one of the no-votes against the Criminal and Traffic Assessment Act back in 2018. He said the funding crisis for police was “exactly that reason” that he voted no.

“This (result) was a known thing,” he said.

Fischer said ILETSB members disputed lawmakers’ projections, saying they didn’t believe the returns would be a great as lawmaker projections anticipated; legislators agreed to give the law 18 months and have it “sunset” on December 30, 2020.

“It’s not going to be long before something is going to have to happen,” Fischer said. “In some cases, we’ll need a legislative change to help us maintain (funding) levels.”



