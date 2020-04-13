Court fine payment dates extended

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Court-ordered fines that were due to the Champaign County court system between March 16 and April 30 have received a nearly six-month extension.

Champaign County Judge Tom Difinas signed a court administrative order on the matter Monday.

The order extends the payment due date for “assessments, fines, fees, costs and restitution in traffic, DUI, criminal felony, criminal misdemeanor and juvenile delinquency” to 180 days past their original date.

Those who don’t make their payment on the original due date will not be penalized, the order states.