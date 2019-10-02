Court approved for certification

CHRISTIAN, COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Resident circuit judge, Brad Paisley, announced today that the Illinois Supreme Court has approved the Christian County Problem Solving Court for certification.

The Supreme Court created a mandatory certification process for all problem-solving courts. In order to become certified, the court had to submit a detailed and long application, undergo a total review of all written policies and procedures, have members of the certification committee observe the court in action and participate in interviews of all problem-solving court team members.

The purpose of certification is to ensure all of the policies and procedures are uniform and employ evidence-based practices.

“We created the Christian County Problem Solving Court in 2011, and we have always utilized cutting edge, evidence-based practices to ensure the best possible outcomes for our participants. Our team of professionals has always maintained the highest standards and maintained the highest level of training and continuing education to make sure we are always operating the best possible program,” says Judge Paisley.