Course addresses active shooting events

In this Saturday, June 29, 2019, photo, Cindy Bullock, Timpanogos Academy secretary, participates in shooting drills at the Utah County Sheriff’s Office shooting range during the teacher’s academy training, in Spanish Fork Canyon, Utah. About 30 teachers in Utah are spending their summer learning how to stuff wounds and shoot guns as part of a training held by police to prepare educators for an active shooter scenario in their schools. (AP Photo/ Rick Bowmer)

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The police department is conducing a Civilian Response to Active Shooter Events (CRASE) course next month. Designed by Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training (ALERRT) is designed to help civilians understand what to do if confronted with an active shooting event.

It provides strategies and guidance including topics like the history and prevalence of active shooter events, civilian response options and the role of law enforcement. Individuals as well as businesses are welcome to attend, but cursory background checks are required. The deadline to apply is September 24.

CRASE Course

Memorial Center for Learning and Innovation

Tuesday, October 1

6 – 8 pm

Contact Alex Rockford to register:

(217) 788 – 8360 ext. 4238

email: alexandria.rockford@springfield.il.us