Course addresses active shooting events

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The police department is conducing a Civilian Response to Active Shooter Events (CRASE) course next month. Designed by Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training (ALERRT) is designed to help civilians understand what to do if confronted with an active shooting event.
It provides strategies and guidance including topics like the history and prevalence of active shooter events, civilian response options and the role of law enforcement. Individuals as well as businesses are welcome to attend, but cursory background checks are required. The deadline to apply is September 24.
CRASE Course
Memorial Center for Learning and Innovation
Tuesday, October 1
6 – 8 pm
Contact Alex Rockford to register:
(217) 788 – 8360 ext. 4238
email: alexandria.rockford@springfield.il.us