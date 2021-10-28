Courage Connection hosts candlelight vigil

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) – It’s Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and Courage Connection hosted a candlelight vigil to honor victims and survivors.

The group planned to hold the event outside of the Champaign County Courthouse, but they moved inside to Lincoln Square Mall because of the weather. According to the CDC, more than 12-million people are affected by domestic violence every year.

Organizers say vigils like this are important, because the stigma keeps people from reaching out and asking for help.

“And, so the more that people understand that we’re here to help everyone, then they will come forward, tell their stories, share what’s going on in their lives, so other people can get help as well,” said Osajuli Cravens, Courage Connection Director of Engagement and Development.

Cravens says they have a 24-hour hotline for victims to reach out and ask for help. That’s 217-384-4390.

To learn more you can click here.