CHICAGO, Ill. (WCIA) — One couple’s passion for home and furniture renovation has led them to their own HGTV show that will air Saturday night.

They are Joe and Meg Piercy. These two own a furniture shop in Chicago called MegMade.

Joe said he was born and raised in Champaign, Illinois. He went to the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. Meg was born and raised in Kansas City, Kansas.

Their HGTV show is called “Renovation Goldmine.”

“We started this shop (MegMade) when we tried to paint our son’s changing table, we loved it and we wanted to do it again and sell it,” Meg said.

“We sold the table and that was kinda how we started what we have today,” she added. “We take old furniture and bring them back to life through stains and paint and we also do that with homes.”

Meg said they focus on finding things and places that they can accentuate and bring them back to life and help people save money while doing that.

“It’s very common that when people buy a house, they don’t take into account how much they have to put INTO the house,” Meg explained. “So, when we come in, we can provide furniture from our store and also teach people around the country about what they can do with all the pieces that they have already had.”

Joe and Meg agreed that they are a perfect team, both in life and in their career path.

“One thing people don’t fully understand,” said Joe. “Megan and I, we work together, we film together and we raise our kids together. We are actually with each other probably 22 to 23 hours a day and it has been like that for 8 to 10 years.”

“We really lucked out,” Meg smiled. “We bring out the best of each other and we are better together.”

When the couple just opened their shop, they kept their heads down and tried to work hard. They did not have a lot of money then.

“We definitely made lemonade out of lemons. At that time, we were just trying to survive,” said Meg.

Once the couple started documenting what they were doing at work, it quickly gained a lot of attention on social media.

That brought them the opportunity to be on HGTV

Meg stated, “they actually contacted us. We were not searching for the show. We are so glad because it has been a really fun process. It has been 5 years since they contacted us”

“Yes, it has been a journey,” Joe nodded.

Renovation Goldmine will be on HGTV Saturday at 7 p.m.