Couple hospitalized after a car accident

Arthur, Ill. (WCIA) —

A young couple is in the hospital after a crash in Moultrie County. It happened Tuesday at 2200 North and 1600 East near Arthur. Family says a couple was heading home with their daughter when they were hit by another car.

When Megan Winskill’s mother said goodbye to her daughter Tuesday morning, she didn’t know that it would potentially be the last time.

“It was horrifying. I mean I lost it,” Winskill’s mother, Debbie Burner, said.

Megan Winskill and Austen Huffman picked up their daughter from Winskill’s mother, Debbie Burner, Tuesday morning. She says they were heading home to celebrate Huffman’s birthday when they were hit by another driver.

Their car flipped off the road. Both Winskill and Huffman were airlifted to a hospital in Urbana.

“My first thought was, was Serenity in the car, because I knew she was, she’s always with them. And she said yeah, but she’s ok,” Patty Patrick, Winskill’s friend, said.

Their 2 year old daughter had some bruising from her car seat. She’s okay and staying with her grandmother, but her parents injuries are significantly worse.

“They woke her up a little bit and she opened up her eyes today. And she’s moved her arms and legs,” Burner said.

Winskill has a fractured neck and ribs, laceration on her spleen, and a broken arm. She will need surgery for her neck and arm.

“I want her to heal as best as she can and get back to us,” Patrick said.

Burner says Huffman is also in critical condition with head injuries and a punctured lung. Both of them are sedated.

“I’m just ready for her to wake up so I can talk to her and be like what’s going on? You okay? Stuff like that,” Patrick said.

Both of them are fighting for their lives.

“Knowing the fact that she’s been moving her hands and arms and that she’s fighting some of the tubes. Just reinsures me that she’s going to be a fighter like she always is,” Patrick said.

Burner says the other driver wasn’t hurt and the passenger was taken to the hospital.

Their condition is unknown. WCIA reached out to state police and Moultrie County authorities and got no response.

The families and the community have fundraisers set up for medical bills.

Megan Winskill’s medical bills gofundme:

https://www.gofundme.com/f/megan-winskill-medical-expenses?utm_source=facebook&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=m_pd%20share-sheet&fbclid=IwAR0vNUH8ZbrcWEsEZI_uGKYLfxDqIwUKJ1NfmPzOgiTnjhVOMaK4Pr7Ay3w

Austen Huffman fundraiser:

https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=10165220455625392&id=824030391&sfnsn=mo

Los Gallos in Arthur is also giving proceeds to the couple.

Glitter and Glue fundraiser for Winskill and Huffman: