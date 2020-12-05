Couple helps community through light display

MAHOMET, Ill. (WCIA) — A couple in Mahomet is giving people the chance to get in the holiday spirit while making someone’s season a little brighter.

They are accepting donations for families in need at their Christmas lights show. People can come out and enjoy the display and drop things like dry goods, coats, hats or gloves in their donation box.

All donations will go to Mom’s Pantry, which helps feed and clothe families in need.

The show’s organizers said this gives people something to do while making a difference. “There’s just too many people that need something in the world,” said Linda Hodges. “And there’s other things that you look at life and you take things for granted. And when you’re without it, it makes a difference. So if someone can reach out and help someone else, in a time, it shouldn’t be a question, it should be a given and you should just do it.”

“This year in particular, we’ve already had an outpouring of support,” said Jason Hodges. “I think people are looking for something to do, and this might be the one escape people have ever since back in March.”

If you want to help, you can drop donations off at 106 Red Bud Court in Mahomet. The Hodges said if you are in need of something, you can leave a note in the box with your name and address.