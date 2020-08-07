Couple helps students transfer to U of I with scholarship

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A husband and wife, who are also professors, at the U of I are creating a scholarship for students who transfer from community colleges.

The couple, James Gallaher and Eboni- Zamani-Gallaher said they created this scholarship because James went to a community college before attending the U of I. He is now the executive director of strategic initiatives for Illinois Human Resources and a clinical assistant professor in the College of Education. Eboni is a professor in the College as well as the director of the Office of Community College Research and Leadership and executive director of the Council for the Study of Community Colleges.

The scholarship opened at the beginning of the month. Students can apply on the university’s website in the Undergraduate Graduate Student Awards section. Officials said the recipient of this scholarship will be announced at a virtual banquet in November.