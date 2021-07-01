Couple celebrating 65 years of marriage and 50 years in the pizza business

VILLA GROVE, Ill. (WCIA)—Before Sid and Marty were business owners, they were a young couple with big plans for the future.

“We were working at Magnavox in Indiana, and I remember in my department this new girl came in across the aisle, and I told the kid I was working with that looks like someone I could fall in love with,” said Sid Shanks, Monical’s Pizza owner.

That’s how their love story began.

After five kids and several bills, they decided it was time for a change. In 1971, they started their first pizza business with their children and one employee.

“I remember the first night really well. I was ready to quit. We had a building totally full,” said Marty Shanks.

“We had people waiting outside the door to get in the night we opened. I thought I had enough product for a week. I ran out of cheese at 9:30 and had to close early,” said Sid Shanks.

They started out with one business and now have five across Central Illinois. Now they’re celebrating 50 years in the pizza business.

“I don’t work anymore. I come in and boss some. Sometimes that’s good. Sometimes that’s not,” said Marty Shanks.

“I always attribute it to good food and good service. If you do that people come back,” said Sid Shanks.

A little love always helps too.

“I always said when I chose a lady, I made a very good choice,” said Sid Shanks.

To celebrate 65 years of marriage and 50 years in the pizza business, the Shanks children are having an open house at their Villa Grove location. It will be Sunday, July 11th from 1-3pm.

If you are unable to attend, send your well-wishes to: Monical’s Pizza, Attn: Sid and Marty Shanks, 102 N. Sycamore, Villa Grove, IL 61956.